US CG donates appliances to ‘Women Protection Centre’

Hyderabad

The US Consul General at Karachi Grace Shelton said that though the women have due respect in each society, however, there is the need of setting up the women protection centres with objective to provide safety to them against untoward incidents.

She expressed these remarks in a brief chat with the media persons after handing over the electrical and digital appliances including refrigerator, generator, computers, CC TV cameras, walk through gate and vehicle worth Rs. 7 million to Women Protection Centre here at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday.

Grace Shelton expressed her satisfaction over the establishment of women protection centres in different parts of Sindh and extended full cooperation of providing required tools so that these centres could be performed without any financial crunch. She informed that provision of electrical and digital tools to Women Protection Centre Shahbaz Building is the part of fund granted by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of US Foreign Affairs Department.

She appreciated the efforts of Sindh Government and Provincial Police Department for setting up the women protection centres in urban and rural localities adding that it would help in ensuring the protection rights of women. Earlier, the DIG Hyderabad Khadim Hussain Rind informed the US Consul General that the women protection centre is playing key role for the safety of women working in various departments and organizations.—APP