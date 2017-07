WashingtonU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that the United States could not prove that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead. “If we knew, we would tell you. Right now I can’t confirm or deny it,” Mattis said. “Our approach is we assume that he’s alive until it is proven otherwise, and right now I can’t prove it otherwise,” Mattis added.—Reuters

