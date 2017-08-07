US calls off rescue for three marines missing off Australia

Sydney

The US Marine Corps Sunday called off efforts to rescue three missing service members after an American military aircraft crashed off Australia.

Twenty-three personnel were quickly saved following Saturday’s incident involving a MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor, the main assault support aircraft for the Marines.

But three marines remain missing despite an air and sea search. “Operations have now shifted to recovery efforts. The next-of-kin for the three missing Marines have been notified,” US Marines based in Japan said in a statement.—APP