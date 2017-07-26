US break mixed relay record, McEvoy leads 100m field

BUDAPEST: The United States broke the mixed 4x100m medley world-record at the world aquatic championships on Wednesday while Cameron McEvoy was the fastest from the men’s 100m freestyle heats. The US quartet of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kelsei Worrell and Mallory Comerford clocked 3mins 40.28secs in the heats to break the previous mixed medley relay record of 3:41.71 set by Great Britain two years ago in Kazan. The relay record is in danger of falling again in Wednesday night’s final with Australia, Great Britain and Canada all qualifying behind the USA. Britain’s Adam Peaty could also lower his own 50m breaststroke record in Wednesday’s final haven broken it twice on Tuesday in the heats and again in the semi-finals.

Related