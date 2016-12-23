US based Pakistan-origin woman gets her money

Salim Ahmed

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab has proved a strong support and a ray of hope for the US based Pakistan-origin mother and her son in getting their hard-earned money back. This money was deposited to a private housing scheme of Lahore four years ago.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti disclosed that California based American citizens namely Mrs. Tasneem Anwar and her son Khurram Ali Anwar purchased two residential plots measuring eight and five marlas each in a housing scheme on installments in 2010. Despite paying full payment of 26 lakhs rupees, they were not given the possession of plots, nor their amount was refunded.

Afzaal Bhatti told that housing scheme management lingered on the issue for years by making lame excuses. After receiving complaint from Mrs. Tasneem and her son, the OPC referred the matter to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Lahore. Due to the continuous efforts and persistent legal support, the lady and her son got their full amounts back from the administration of said housing scheme.