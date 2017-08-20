US army delegation visits NWA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of the US armed forces, headed by CENTCOM Commander General Joseph L Votel, visited North Waziristan Agency on Saturday. The delegation was briefed about Pakistan Army’s operations in NWA and about the Pak-Afghan border security mechanism through enhanced surveillance measures, according a press statement issued by the ISPR.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt received the delegation upon its arrival in the agency.

US greatly appreciates efforts undertaken by Pakistan in fighting terrorism: General Joseph L Votel

The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the socio-economic developments in the agency, including the return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Members of the delegation lauded the local tribes’ and army’s sacrifices and efforts to re-establish peace in the region.

Later, the delegation visited Army Public School Miranshah and interacted with students.

Earlier in the day, the delegation called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad and discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US pertaining to cooperation and the regional situation.