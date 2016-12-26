US approves sale of night vision military system to Pakistan

Observer Report

washington

The United States has approved the sale of a night vision infrared target sight system for Pakistan to enable greater target accuracy.

The arms giant Lockheed Martin Corp will support the Target Sight System (TSS) on the US Navy and Pakistan’s AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters under a $151 million contract deal, said a statement by the US Defence Department. However.

Pakistan has to comply certain conditions to secure US military aid

According to Lockheed Martin, “TSS provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality.”

The system is designed to offers an infrared sensor with a laser designator turret that provides target sighting in day, night, or adverse weather conditions.

Earlier this year, US State Department said that vital members of the US Congress are not prepared to support military aid to Pakistan unless it takes specific actions against designated terrorists, saying the Obama administration is bound to follow their decision.

“Key members of Congress have been clear they’re not prepared to support US military aid to Pakistan absent some specific actions,” Elizabeth Trudeau, a State Department’s official, said at a briefing.