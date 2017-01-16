US anti-Russia saber-rattling risks world security: Joe

Belgrade

Polish leaders have welcomed US troops deployed to their country, with the defense minister referring to the development as the fulfillment of a dream Poles have had for decades. The troops, along with a large amount of military equipment, are part of an operation aimed at bolstering NATO’s Eastern European allies. The deployment is the largest movement of an armed US military brigade to Europe since the conclusion of the Cold War. Moscow has labeled the move as aggressive and a direct threat to Russia.—Agencies