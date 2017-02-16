US Ambassador opens ‘English Work’ programme at PACC

City Reporter

American Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, here on Thursday presided over the opening ceremony of a six-month English training programme for 50 youth aged 17-25.

The programme, funded through Mission Pakistan’s Regional English Language Programmes Office, focused on enhancing business communication skills-including professional-level English-to improve students’ employment and educational prospects, and in many cases, their ability to support their families, a US Consulate statement said here on Thursday.

At the same time the programme introduced youth to U.S. values such as volunteerism, and cultural and religious pluralism. As part of the programme, two English Works students interviewed Ambassador Hale on leadership, his experience in Pakistan, and his career.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hale told the students, ‘I hope that English Works will enhance your confidence, expand your ideas about democracy and volunteerism, and help you reach your full potential as future leaders of Pakistan. You are already setting a good example through the hard work you are putting into this programme’.

The ceremony was held at the Lincoln Corner at the Pakistan-American Culture Center (PACC), one of 18 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan run by the American Embassy.

A Lincoln Corner is a resource center and event space hosted in partnership with Pakistani institutions-public libraries, universities, and cultural centers, which provides a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promotes mutual understanding, and strengthens people-to-people ties through programmes.