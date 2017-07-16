US, allies main losers of Mosul liberation?

Tehran

A senior Iranian lawmaker has hailed Iraq’s recapture of the city of Mosul from the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, describing the US, along with its allies, as the main loser of the liberation campaign, since it failed to advance its plots there. Speaking to media on Saturday, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Alaeddin Boroujerdi congratulated the Iraqi nation, army, top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), commonly known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, on the Mosul liberation.

“The US and its regional as well as European allies was the main loser of the liberation of Mosul,” said Boroujrdi, describing the recapture as “the biggest step taken over the past years” in efforts to uproot terrorism in Iraq.

The senior MP further said the US and its allies had plotted to disintegrate Iraq through their Takfiri proxies and later use the Daesh rule in the Arab state to advance their policies. “Daesh was, however, defeated,” said Bouroujerdi, adding that the terror group’s collapse “means the defeat of the US and the Zionist regime.”

With their failure in Mosul, he added, the Americans have now come to the conclusion that they could no longer carry out their sinister conspiracies in the region. Boroujerdi also called Mosul’s liberation a “very important” triumph for the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been helping the Iraqi and Syria nations in their struggles against terrorist groups

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri sayid the liberation of Mosul from the grip of Daesh sounded the death knell for the divisive plots.—Agencies