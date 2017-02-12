US aims at breaking Russia-Iran strategic alliance

Moscow

Russia has on several occasions made it clear that it stands beside Iran on its nuclear deal and that it is opposed to the new US administration’s approach toward the issue. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has once again reiterated Moscow’s stance that the nuclear deal with Iran has been precisely laid out leaving no room for concern.

Talking to media, Pye Ian, an independent economic researcher, opined that US President Donald Trump is actively seeking to break the strategic alliance between Iran, Russia, and China through a kind of divide and conquer policy and that is why he wants to destroy the nuclear agreement.

Under the deal with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China — plus Germany, Iran accepted to put limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions.

According to Ian, it is the biggest open secret in geopolitics that since the election of Donald Trump, the US administration has been trying to separate Iran from Russia and China through a neo-triangular diplomacy which is an updated version of what happened 45 years ago under former president Richard Nixon.

President Trump has branded the accord as “a bad deal” and threatened to renegotiate or repeal it.

The Russian deputy foreign minister, however, advised that by scrutinizing the deal, the new US administration would arrive at the same conclusion.

“What Russia just effectively stated is that this Kissingerian divide and conquer policy will not work. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov actually said and I quote ‘Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken’ namely effectively ‘Back off from Iran.’ Lavrov himself signaled to Washington and its neoconservatives to back off,” the analyst noted.

He finally referred to Tehran and Moscow’s joint operations against terrorist groups in Syria, saying that “Iran letting Russia attack terrorists in Syria from its Hamedan airbase is meant to signal a strategic unity between [the two countries] to Syria, Turkey, China, the Saudis, Qatar, the United States, Israel and NATO.”—Agencies