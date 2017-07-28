US acknowledges failed operations in Afghanistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Thursday, was informed that the US had acknowledged failed operations in Afghanistan. This acknowledgement was made during the recent visit of Chairman Senate Committee on Armed Services Senator John McCain to Pakistan in his interaction with Pakistani officials and leadership. Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua further informed the committee that John McCain praised Pakistan’s role in bringing stability in Afghanistan.

Committee met here with Senator Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair and matter regarding disappearance of a Pakistani citizen Abdul Ghafoor in Saudi Arabia was taken up by the committee. It was informed that a letter by the Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs was sent to the Saudi Ambassador on 16th June, the reply to which is awaited. Secretary Foreign Affairs briefed the Committee about Indian Prime Minister’s recent foreign visits and its implications for Pakistan. She said Indian Prime Minister visited number of countries including Israel, Germany, Spain, France, Russia and USA. On visit to Israel, Modi signed 7 MoUs with Israel. Moreover, he said an Indian Cultural Centre will be set up there.

Modi, during his visit to USA met President Donald trump. The talks between the two leaders were based on combating terrorism and promoting stability. India is trying to link Kashmiri freedom struggle with terrorism which is contradictory to the factual situation. Pakistan believes that a freedom movement cannot be termed as terrorism.

Detailed briefing on visit of US delegation led by Senator John McCain, Chairman Senate Committee on Armed Services on 3rd July, was given by Secretary Foreign Affairs.