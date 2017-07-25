Urumqi fair exhibition starts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that China Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade fair, a trading platform linking China with southern, central and western Asian countries is holding exhibition to promote Pakistani items all over the world.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at GOR-1 PBIT office on Monday. Secretary Industry Mujtaba Paracha, CEO PBIT, PSIC’s, were also present there.

In briefing, it was told by minister that China Eurasia Expo is a 5th day event being held from 24th to 28th August 2017 at the China Xinjiang International Exhibition Center in Urumqi, China.

This event showcases products like Jewelry and jade articles, machinery & equipments, small machines, packaging machines, textile processing, food processing and hardware tools, engineering machinery & vehicles, agriculture machinery & equipments, textile and garments, agriculture products and food and much more etc. The five-day fair attracted more than 4000 business people from countries including Russia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, and6 15 Chinese provinces, regions and municipalities.

“The fair will also contribute to further economic cooperation between central and western Asian nations.” The minister said that the Fair has been increasingly influential in the world, has become a bridge linking China and the rest of the world.