City Reporter

The 375th annual urs of Hazrat Haji Muhammad Nosha Gunj Bakhsh will begin at Ranmal Sharif in Mandi Bahauddin district on Thursday.

Director General Auqaf Punjab, Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari will inaugurate the urs celebrations by performing traditional ‘chador’ on the grave of the saint.

The urs, being held under the aegis of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department, will continue till May 12.