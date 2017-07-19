Urgent meeting of Paramedical Staff Welfare Association

Staff Reporter

All Sindh Peoples Paramedical Staff Welfare Association called upon an urgent meeting at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus to laud and appreciate the efforts of new Administration of Dow University to eliminate corruption from the University. All the members present in the meeting assured their full support to the new administration and demanded strict action against the black sheeps of the university. They further said, the old administration of the university is creating hurdles in the elimination of corruption from the university. Furthermore, they are also supporting corrupt officials and promoting false allegation on the new administration.

All the members strongly appeal IG Sindh to take necessary serious action against the corrupt official and disqualify all false cases being filled by the previous corrupt officials of the university and take strict actions.