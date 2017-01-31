Urdu training workshop starts in FJWU

Rawalpindi

A five-day Urdu training workshop to promote Urdu language and improve its quality in offices, has been started in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

The university since its establishment has played a pivotal role in providing professional development opportunities to the faculty and staff members. The university is hosting the workshop under instructions of the government.

Director General National Language, Iftikhar Aarif was the chief guest along with Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi, Nadia Parveen. Vice Chancellor FJWU, Dr Prof Samina Amin Qadir appreciated the staff members and advised to avail this opportunity. She also thanked Urdu professors Farhat Jabeen and Zeenat Hameed for organizing the workshop.—APP