Upward trend in bank deposits

Observer Report

According to the weekly statement of position, deposits and other accounts of all scheduled banks for the week ended Dec 23, 2016 stood at Rs10663.65bn after a 0.64pc increase over the preceding week’s figure of Rs10594.93bn.

Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs9305.01bn, the current week’s figure was higher by 14.60pc. Deposits and other accounts of all commercial banks stood at Rs10596.15bn against preceding week’s deposits of Rs10529.91bn, showing a rise of 0.63pc.

Deposits and other accounts of specialised banks stood at Rs67.49bn, higher by 3.80pc against previous week’s figure of Rs65.02bn. Total assets of all scheduled banks stood at Rs14517.75bn, higher by 0.70pc over preceding week’s figure of Rs14424.63bn.

Current week’s figure is higher by 9.48pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs13319.92bn. Total assets of all commercial banks stood at Rs14274.93bn, larger by 0.62pc over previous week’s figure of Rs14187.39bn, while total assets of specialised banks at Rs242.86bn, were higher 2.37pc over the previous week’s Rs237.23bn.

Gross advances of all scheduled banks stood at Rs5349.95bn, higher by 0.71pc over the preceding week’s figure of 5312.20bn. Compared with last year’s corresponding figure of Rs4781.68bn, current week’s figure is higher by 11.88pc.

Advances by all commercial banks increased to Rs5184.99bn from previous week’s Rs5147.47bn indicating a rise of 0.73pc, whereas advances of specialised banks stood at Rs164.95bn against previous week’s 164.74bn. Borrowings by all scheduled banks increased in the week under review. It rose by 1.21pc to Rs1791.72bn against previous week’s Rs1770.21bn.

Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs1998.26bn, current week’s figure is lower by 10.34pc. Borrowings by commercial banks in the week at Rs1710.54bn were higher by 1.09pc against previous week’s Rs1692.06bn. Borrowings by specialised banks stood at Rs81.18bn against the previous week’s Rs78.15bn.

Investments of all scheduled banks stood at Rs7184.61bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs7179.83bn, showing an increase of 0.07pc. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs6725.65bn, current week’s figure is higher by 6.82pc. Investments by all commercial banks stood at Rs7139.64bn, higher by 0.15pc against preceding week’s figure of Rs7128.43bn, whereas investment by all specialised banks stood at Rs44.97bn against preceding week’s figure of Rs51.39bn.

Cash and balances with treasury banks of all scheduled banks increased over the week and stood at Rs.882.52bn against previous week’s Rs844.02bn, showing a rise of 4.56pc. Current week’s figure increased by 4.51pc compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs844.46bn. Cash and balances of all commercial banks stood at Rs879.65bn, higher by 4.54pc over previous week’s Rs841.43bn.

Cash and balances of all specialised banks were higher by 10.96pc at Rs2.87bn against the preceding week’s Rs2.59bn. Notes in circulation stood at Rs3656.05bn during the week ended Dec 23, according to the statement of affairs of the SBP, against Rs3698.12bn a week earlier, showing a fall of 1.14pc.

Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs3112.78bn, current week’s figure is higher by 18.80pc. Approved foreign exchange at Rs806.29bn, was lower by 1.45pc over last week’s Rs818.19bn. Compared to last year’s corresponding figure of Rs918.54bn, current week’s figure is smaller by 12.22pc.