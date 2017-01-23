Uprising sent strong, clear message to India

Crackdown against Baramulla youth starts

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the ongoing people’s uprising has once again conveyed a strong and powerful message to India and its stooges that they cannot break the Kashmiris’ resolve for right to self-determination.

Syed Ali Gilani while addressing the executive body meeting of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference at Hyderpora in Srinagar, today, hailed high spirits and passion exhibited by people during the uprising. However, he warned against the deceitful tactics being played by Delhi and its local stooges to weaken the freedom movement.

The representatives of all APHC constituents attended the meeting. The Executive body appealed to the international human bodies to take cognizance of the pitiable plight of Kashmiri detainees and use their influence for their release.—KMS