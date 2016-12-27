Upper Dir’s Sharingal area declared Tehsil

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Sharingal area in District Dir Upper as Tehsil with immediate effect. The said area shall have the status of tehsil and will consist of four Wards, namely Sharingal, Swani, Gowaldai and Doag Darra.

The village councils of Ward Sharingal comprise Jerkot, Sharingal, Doon and Ganshal, likewise village councils of Ward Swani comprise Swani and Anchar, village councils of Ward Gowaldai comprise Barkalay, Bela, Sundria, Narkoon, Kandaw and Shahoor.

Similarly, village councils of Ward Doag Darra comprise Doag Payeen, Maina Doag, Shot Kass, Malook Khwar, Doad Dara Bala and Badarkanai. It was notified by Board of Revenue, Revenue and Estate Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.—APP