Uplifting of Capital’s schools

Federal govt has decided to upgrade all 400 schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory within this year. Rs1b has already been released for purpose while another 3 billion will be released next month for upgradation, provision of missing facilities like toilets, boundary walls, IT and Science labs, transport and teachers’ training.

At a ceremony, held in the capital, first batch of buses out of two hundred were also handed over to relevant schools on Wednesday and as per programme, remaining buses would be provided within next few months, resolving one of the most critical problems of parents and students. Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Advisor on PM’s Educational Reforms Programme Ali Raza deserve credit for conceiving the project and overcoming various hurdles in the way of implementation due to generous attitude of Mian Nawaz Sharif, who has assured provision of necessary funds to carry out this onerous task. Education is a key to progress and development and provision of necessary facilities and quality of education matter much. The reforms take care of both the issues but much depends on how these are implemented as well as qualification, experience and training of teachers. There was time when educational institutions of Islamabad excelled in teaching and people preferred to get admission for their children in public sector schools of the capital especially model institutions. However, with passage of time, these institutions became victim of deterioration mainly because of lack of necessary monitoring, vigil and lack of training opportunities for teachers who could not keep pace with changing requirements of time. We hope that huge money being invested by the government would really make a difference. As for transport, the formula of one school, one bus would not resolve problems of the students as they come from all four directions of the school as well as Rawalpindi and it would be virtually impossible to ensure their proper pick and drop with one bus. The better proposition would be to form a pool of buses to serve a cluster of schools and different buses should be run simultaneously on different routes.

