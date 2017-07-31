Uplift schemes approved

City Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 16,436.516 million. The schemes were approved in the seventh meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year held at the P&D Complex, here.

The schemes included: Capacity Building of P&D Department for Improved Policy Planning and Monitoring Development Process in Punjab (PhaseII), Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 548.194 million, Rehabilitation/Construction of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program (KPRRP), Phase-V in Punjab Highways Department (North Zone) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs 6212.191 million, Rehabilitation/Construction of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program (KPRRP), Phase-V in Punjab Highways Department (Central Zone) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs 4828.131 million and Rehabilitation.