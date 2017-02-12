Uplift projects to improve living standards

Staff Reporter

Experts and economists on Sunday said that Rs 550 billion worth of ongoing 6,080 development projects across the province would improve living standard of a common man by bringing about economic revolution in the province.

The experts said that development projects/ schemes were being carried out transparency and on a fast pace.

Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&DD) spokesman told APP that during the first half of the current financial year 2016-17, Rs 282 billion were released under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for implementation of 6,080 development projects across-the-province. Giving the break-up of the programme, he said that Rs 169 billion had been earmarked for social sectors, including Rs 42.5 billion for health, Rs 68 billion for education, whereas Rs 158 billion had been given for infrastructure development including roads, irrigation and public building sectors. Rs 29.2 billion had been allocated for development of agriculture and livestock sectors.

This includes Rs 44.5 billion for education, Rs 29.8 billion for health, Rs 24 billion for water supply and sanitation and Rs 3 billion for sports and youth affairs, he added. He said that numerous mega welfare schemes were being carried at a fast pace, adding that our prioritised sectors were education, health, agriculture and social sector.

“These funds have been released for implementation of schemes all over Punjab without any geographical discrimination,” he added.

A former official of P&DD, Dr Mehmood Khalid Qamar said the total development programme of Rs 550 billion was approved by the Provincial Assembly for the financial year 2016-17, which was 38% higher than the development programme of last year.

President Pakistan Economy Watch Dr Murtaza Mughal said that GDP had improved after 2013 and peace situation in the country has improved. He said that the government and non-state actors should play their roles for the economic development of the country.

Prominent economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said that during the first half of the current financial year 2016-17, Rs 282 billion had been released for implementation of development projects, which would change the fate of the country.