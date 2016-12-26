Uplift projects to change Hazara division fate: Safdar

Mansehra

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, MNA Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar has said that development projects worth billions of rupees would change the fate of Hazara division.

Talking to media here Monday he said that he was the only politician in the history of the district Mansehra who has initiated mega projects of public interest including provision of Sui gas, electricity transmission lines, roads, hospitals, schools and water supply schemes.

Capt (R) Safdar said that due to the successful policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was on the path of development and prosperity; mega developmental projects could be seen through Karachi to Khbyer.

‘We will also overcome the power crises till 2018’, he remarked. While talking about the operation Zarb-e-Azb, he said that sacrifices of our soldiers and officers has restored peace in country, now the world has recognized the peace and accomplishment of Pakistan, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan have rejected the Dharna politics and PTI during the next general elections people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would also reject them. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be proved as game changer and built a new Pakistan, Capt. (R) Safdar said.—APP