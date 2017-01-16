Unveiling of U-23 Games trophy tomorrow

Dera Ismail Khan

The unveiling of the Trophy of 2nd Under-23 Games carrying a slogan of ‘Khalari Ho Tu Sabat Karoo’ will be held at Dera Ismail Khan on January 17, Director General Sports KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi told APP in an exclusive talk on Sunday. “All preparation in this connection have already been completed,” he added. The Games will be organized in February this year wherein more than 7000 male and female athletes will participate in 13 (female) and 15 (male disciplines) at Inter-District level while at Regional level there will be 14 female and 20 males disciplines.

Similar unveiling ceremonies of the trophy would be organized in Bannu on Jan 19 and Kohat on Jan 24. she said, adding the Games for men will include cricket, football, volleyball, hockey, squash, badminton, table tennis, boxing, athletics, gymnastic, judo, Karate and Taekwondo while women would compete in cricket, netball, hockey, basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis, athletic, judo, wushu and taekwondo.

The plan for successful arrangements of the games has already been completed. An assistant commissioner at every district would be the focal person for the events. The department has adopted a three-pronged strategy for the Games. The grounds would be developed for the Games, players introduced and promoted and they would be provided equipment.

While elaborating the overall structure of the Games, Miss Rashida Ghaznavi disclosed that the Games will be held first on Inter-District level wherein all 26 districts would participate while 14 female and 20 male games would be organized at Inter-Regional level wherein teams from seven regions comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar would participate.

She said before the unveiling ceremony on January 17, the trophy will get a whole-day round in different areas of all across Dera Ismail Khan. Special ‘Tanga’ rally will be taken to have round for trophy in various baazar on January 16. She said various projects have been initiated only to promote sports and other recreational activities for the youth. The govt, she said, allocated significant amount for involving the youth in healthy sports activities.

One of the significant project, has already been completed by the present government by lying of International standard hockey turf at Mardan Sports Complex at a total expense of Rs 67.69 Million. She said, the ground would not only help in promoting the national sport but will also provide the talented youth of the province to realize their maximum potential. The Hockey turf was completed by the present government on fast track basis making it second international standard turf available in the province.

She disclosed that preparations for conducting second edition of KP Under-23 Games in the province have already been kicked off. Furthermore, the previous govt had approved the construction of Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex but its construction was delayed due to availability of funds.

However, the present govt took the task and ensured its completion in two years’ time. The Complex is the larger of its kind second only to Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar. The present govt has also completed the construction of 33 sports grounds and these grounds are in position of the Directorate of Sports KP.

Answering a question, she said the Olympic Plaza constructed at cost of Rs. 80.5 million, would help in generating revenue which will be utilized for promotion of sports and games in the province.—APP