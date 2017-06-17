Unstoppable Hasan ready to demolish India’s batting

Amir’s inclusion in final not confirmed: Azhar

London

All the talk about Pakistan’s dangerous bowling attack in the Champions Trophy must begin and end with Hasan Ali, whose pace, swing and variation has instilled terror in the opposition.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster finale against India, Hasan said he is ready to unleash his best performance in the match. “I am all set to continue my form and performance in the final against India,” the 23-year-old bowler from Gujranwala said. Hasan, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with a tally of 10, said it was his dream as well as his goal to be the best bowler in Champions Trophy. “There is no pressure going into the finale. I will be relaxed and determined to take the Golden Ball award home,” he remarked. The pacer, who shot to recognition from the Pakistan Super League last year, credited bowling coach Azhar Mahmood for his success. “Azhar has played a very important role in making our bowling attack so effective. We stick to his plans in every match. I have learned a lot from him.” His lethal bowling aside, Hasan’s explosive celebration style has won the hearts of cricket fans back home and abroad.

Laughing when told how all the kids are imitating his infectious victory moves, Hasan said he enjoys his celebration style as much as his fans do. “I thank the fans for taking up my style. Pray that I get to celebrate like this three, four or five times in the final against India,” he said with a smile. The management of the Pakistan cricket team has yet to decide if fast bowler Mohammad Amir will be playing the crucial final against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, confirmed bowling coach Azhar Mahmood on Friday. Amir, who could not play the semi-final against England due to back spasms, was spotted participating in the nets session. “He is better and has participated in nets, but the management has yet to decide on his inclusion in the playing XI for the final match,” said the former all-rounder.

The bowling coach expressed confidence ahead of the final with India and said that Pakistan is “here to win the final and change Pakistan’s history of not producing positive results against India in ICC events”.

“I know that India has won more games in ICC events but over all we have beaten them quite often and have a better record than them. I think it is high time for us to change the myth when we meet them in the final on Sunday,” Azhar said.

He added the the national team is meeting India after 10 years in an ICC final and all eyes will be on the game.

The bowling coach added that he was not surprised to see Pakistan fighting back in the tournament and expressed confidence about the team’s abilities.

“It was not a surprise for me, the boys played really good cricket and deserve credit for the achievement.”

He further said that no one had expected the team to reach the final, but he was confident as he was well aware of the team’s capabilities.

“We are here to win and that’s our aim,” said Mahmood.

Referring to Pakistan’s bowling attack, he said the turn around did not happen overnight.

“Hassan Ali is a remarkable addition to the team, he’s a very good middle order player and gets crucial wickets for us in the middle overs.”

Mahmood, elaborating on his plans for the team, said he was developing a culture in the national team where a replacement is available for each player.

“The way Rumman bowled in the semi-final against England, he did not make us feel Amir’s absence,” said Mahmood on Rumman Raees’ performance in the match against England.—Agencies