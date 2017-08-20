Unspoken taboos of higher education

Rida Anwar

AS the season of infinite entry tests and hectic admission routines kick off; showers of unresolved issues of a fresh high school graduate begins. From the expectation of getting in a well reputed university, approved by the unapologetically judgmental and controlling society we live in, in the dream of their child having that perfect job to support their family financially the entire emotional conundrum begins. Controlled by the ruling elites, there is an unseen pressure on an average household to never leave the train of overrated stigmas of career choices, which have become unspoken taboos of education in our society.

In the literature on the educational hindrances faced by the students in Pakistan, what’s neglected the most is, “the communication gap”. There is an acute gap between professional guiding counsellors and the gap between domestic guiding counsellors as parents and the students. The reason of the stereotypical hesitation and staunch beliefs of most of our families in selecting a career choice for a student that is risk free comes with a lifetime warranty of paying the bills can be traced back to our “colonial past”.

If we analyse the statistics vs. common belief about the given narrative, one can see that there is a change in thinking. In DAWN news report titles, “Has Pakistan overeducated its middle class?” It underscores; “the under- and unemployment among Pakistani youth appears to be underreported. The current officially stated unemployment rate rests at fewer than 6 per cent. This represents the fraction of the labour force that is actively looking for work.” Also in another report, on why females qualified doctors don’t continue with their practice the survey says; “Only 50 per cent of the female doctors are working. On the other hand, a number of doctors (mostly males) have gone out of the country.” These numbers project the unsatisfactory, return of their struggle and toil they have put into getting that hard earned white coat. Thus, these professional degrees at the end of the day are not a complete warranty of living up to the error free, secure and futuristic plan which every individual aspires to live.

In the sequel of the classism of careers a common misinterpretation of our society is; all fields besides engineering or medicine are “Arts or Liberal Arts.” And by the name “Arts” the dystopian rhetoric of a community is emerging and is interpreted as, being immoral in nature and corrupted by the liberal dogmas of co-education, freedom and independence. Thus the question of opting; English literature, political science, textile and design, media studies, business studies, etc. all comes under the same umbrella of “Arts”. Although according to many surveys this old stereotype is starting to crumble. In 2016, the National Association of Colleges and Employers surveyed 5,013 graduating seniors about their family backgrounds and academic paths. The students are more likely to major in the humanities or social sciences. By its very name, the liberal-arts pathway is tinged with privilege say the survey published in The Atlantic Magazine.

Another struggle which a student goes through will be the hesitation in our families, in availing the option of a “gap year”, not an alien idea in the west. If in Pakistan as well, we manage to negate this old fashioned rhetoric that gap year is a waste of time, then this time period could be utilized in a constructive manner by the students. According to the magazine of Psychology Today; “the gap year holds incredible potential for adolescent learning and growth because it is a developmental moment when significant social and cognitive changes occur. As the students finish their high school the common feeling around the globe is that education is about getting grades and test scores to get into college. Their schooling has been about achieving rather than learning. And, this story is the same for students who struggle in the classroom and those who are headed to Harvard.”

Beyond all these issues, come the solutions and practical implementations of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s policies. There should be one or maximum two entry tests held by the HEC, which should be sufficient to get into any university for perusing any career from any field. Only one standard curriculum, from the grade, 9th should be adopted by all institutions, whether it is private or governmental. In addition to financial support, student loans should be introduced regardless of the merit. Furthermore, in addition to the need of filling the communication gap between the parents and children, parents need to believe more in their progeny, let go of the decade’s old societal structure and blame game on the government. As far as the clarity in different fields is concerned, thorough research in the fields of the future should be done to get a know-how on where the world is going. Though the most important change of thought should be letting the students be the protagonist of their own movie.

— The writer is a student of International Relations at National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad. She is internee at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

Related