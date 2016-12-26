Unscrupulous driving

Maryam Naveed

Rawalpindi

Traffic sense speaks volumes about either civilized attitude or

uncivilized mind-set. It is a ridiculous notion that driving would improve with carpeted, cemented and expanded roads. Unfortunately, drivers in our country have least knowledge of traffic rules. Consequently, traffic signals sound undesirable; seat belts suffocate us, lane selection stigmatises us to be cowards. Speed-limit observance shatters our ego. Traffic police obstruction cocoons our liberalism and heroism. Unnecessary use of horns mobilizes us and sounds most melodious. Overtaking proves heroic. Let us abide by the traffic cannons; feel it obligatory and shun distracted driving to save precious lives. The issuance of driving license should be coupled with behaviour grooming. Like-wise disqualify for their unscrupulous and horrid driving to overcome driving harassment.