UNSC must take up Kashmir debate urgently

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Secretary General Kashmir Peace Conference Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has urged UN Security Council to urgently take up Kashmir debate to prevent incidents of mass slaughters in Kashmir. The score of mass killings has gone up to 700,000 since 1947. Only from December 1989 over 100,000 Kashmiri youth have been slaughtered with 24,000 unmarked graves found by European Union team in Kashmir.

Talking to Kashmir homeless families here on Thursday he said that Kashmir will prove a gargantuan hell if it is not solved in a civilized way and per rulings of UN Security Council. He told them that he had proposed formation of a 3-member Highlevel Kashmir Solution Council. That should be given serious thought Pakistan and India and UNO.

Out of this Council one should be governor turn by turn for five years. Armed forces should be re-positioned after settlement of this council and its resultant concomitants.

He said that affluent Kashmiris should travel on Pakistan passport to tell the outside world what is being done to them by the brute Indian forces there. Even the male organs of the kids are cut off to render them manlinessless. This is worst crime.

He said that the UN Security Council must set up its subsidiary office in Kashmiri to notice the real happenings even after its several peace solution rulings on Kashmir dispute. He said that he would keep fast unto death if UN Security Council does not take up Kashmir debate immediately. In my death, UN SC would be responsible in the international court of justice in The Hague.