UNSC emergency meeting on N Korea

New York

The UN Security Council on Monday opened an emergency meeting to agree to a response to North Korea´s sixth and most powerful nuclear test as calls mounted for a new raft of tough sanctions to be imposed on Pyongyang.

The United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea had requested the urgent meeting after North Korea on Sunday detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the council to impose the “strongest possible measures” against North Korea.

“Only the strongest sanctions will enable us to resolve this problem through diplomacy,” she said.

With Seoul warning that Pyongyang could be preparing another missile launch, Japan´s UN representative called for a raft of tough new sanctions.

“We cannot waste any more time,” Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho told reporters shortly before the Security Council meeting.

“We need North Korea to feel the pressure,” Bessho said. “If they go down this road there will be consequences.”

Adding to already sharp tensions, the United States warned Sunday that it could launch a “massive military response” to any threats from North Korea and said it might cut off all trade with any country doing business with North Korea — a step that would keenly affect China, biggest trading partner of both the North and the United States.

Bessho said Monday that as Japan and the United States study next steps with their international partners, China, Russia and South Korea must be “on board as well.”

Every permanent member of the council — including Russia and China — on Sunday strongly condemned the blast, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decried as “profoundly destabilizing.” Nor was there much prospect for a lessening of tensions soon.

South Korea´s defense ministry said it was already strengthening its national defenses, in part by deploying, in cooperation with the US military, more Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile launchers.—AFP