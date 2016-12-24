UNSC demands end to Israeli settlements, US abstains

Israel rejects UN settler vote, lashes out at Obama, recalls its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal; Hamas welcomes landmark 14-to-0 vote; Ban hails as ‘a significant step’; France to host conference on Jan 15 to try to restart talks

United Nations

The UN Security Council on Friday passed a resolution demanding that Israel cease Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory in a unanimous vote that passed when the United States abstained rather than using its veto as it has reliably done in the past for 30 times.

The resolution declares settlements constructed on land Israel has occupied since the 1967 war, including in East Jerusalem, to have “no legal validity.” It said settlements threaten the viability of the two-state solution, and it urged Israelis and Palestinians to return to negotiations that will lead to two independent nations.

The resolution demands that “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The United States’ abstention Friday was a rare rebuke to Israel, and it reflected mounting frustration in the Obama administration over settlement growth that the United States considers an obstacle to peace. With President Obama’s time in office due to end in barely a month, his decision not to veto was a last-minute symbolic statement of that displeasure and a sense of exasperation that the time has come for two states to be carved out of the contested land.

The administration’s move also defied Donald Trump’s call on Thursday for the United States to veto the resolution. The incoming Trump administration has signaled that there will be a shift in US policy toward Israel, a point the president-elect hammered home about an hour after Friday’s vote when he tweeted, “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th.”

Trump has supported moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He has appointed David Friedman, a bankruptcy lawyer who believes Israelis should annex and settle the West Bank, as the next US ambassador to Israel.

Hamas has welcomed a landmark UN Security Council vote demanding a halt to Israeli settlements in occupied territory, with the Palestinian Islamist movement saying it marked an “important evolution.”

Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, remains deeply divided from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah party, which dominates the occupied West Bank.

“Hamas appreciates the position of the countries that voted in the Security Council for the right of the Palestinian people (to live) on their land,” said Hamas spokesman Fawzy Barhoum.

“We salute this important evolution in international positions,” he said, while calling for more such actions to bring about “the end of the occupation.”

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed the passage of the resolution as “a significant step, demonstrating the council’s much needed leadership and the international community’s collective efforts to reconfirm that the vision of two states is still achievable”.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s office said the vote was “a big blow” to Israeli policy and a show of “strong support for the two-state solution”.

The resolution’s passage brought a swift reaction, particularly in Israel and in Congress.

Meanwhile, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will not abide by the terms of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement activity.

“Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms,” the statement said.

Netanyahu said Friday that he welcomed Trump replacing Obama, whose administration, he said, had “colluded” in a diplomatic assault on Israel.

“The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes.”

“This is absolutely shameful,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said in a statement, promising that next year “our unified Republican government will work to reverse the damage done by this administration, and rebuild our alliance with Israel.”

But Palestinian diplomats called the resolution a chance to salvage the possibility of two states and exulted in seeing the UN pass a resolution reflecting their views.

“After years of allowing the law to be trampled and the situation to spiral downward, today’s resolution may rightly be seen as a last attempt to preserve the two-state solution and revive the path for peace,” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, said Friday.

About 400,000 Jews live in roughly 150 settlements in the West Bank on land that the Palestinians want for a future state east of the line formed after the 1967 war. An additional 200,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want to become the capital of their future state. Many Israelis consider the settlements to be in the ancestral homeland of the Jews and refer to them by their biblical names, Judea and Samaria. Most nations consider the settlements illegal. US diplomats characterize them as illegitimate and say they exacerbate tensions between Israelis and the Palestinians who live nearby, thereby undercutting efforts to advance peace.

The 14-to-0 vote, with only the United States abstaining, followed an intense campaign from Israel to derail it. It was to have been voted on Thursday, but Egypt withdrew its sponsorship after the country’s president spoke by phone with Trump, who got involved at Israel’s request. Friday’s resolution was sponsored by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal. Kerry said he would speak more in the coming days about the UN vote and “the way ahead” for Israel and the Palestinians.

“That future is now in jeopardy, with terrorism, violence and incitement continuing and unprecedented steps to expand settlements being advanced by avowed opponents of the two-state solution,” Kerry said. “That is why we cannot in good conscience stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace.”

Friday’s resolution also condemned Palestinian incitement to violence and all acts of terrorism. Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the United States would not have allowed its passage without that proviso. She also criticized the United Nations itself, saying it had perpetuated a double standard by repeatedly condemning Israeli actions while remaining silent about Palestinian incitement.

White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said Friday that the administration’s pursuit of a two-state solution is “guided by our belief that it is the only way to preserve Israel’s security in the long run.”

“President Obama has done more for Israel and its security than any previous US president,” Rhodes told reporters. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon bluntly told the council that the resolution would not have the hoped-for impact of spurring peace efforts.

“By voting ‘yes’ in favour of this resolution, you have in fact voted ‘no’. You voted ‘no’ to negotiation, you voted ‘no’ to progress and a chance for better lives for Israelis and Palestinians, and you voted ‘no’ to the possibility of peace,” Danon told the council.

After the resolution passed, Israel announced its ambassadors to Senegal and New Zealand had been ordered to return for consultations. It has no diplomatic relations with Venezuela or Malaysia. In response to Israel’s announcement New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Murray McCully said in a statement to AFP that the decision should “not come as a surprise to anyone.”

“We have been very open about our view that the (Security Council) should be doing more to support the Middle East peace process and the position we adopted today is totally in line with our long established policy on the Palestinian question,” he said.

France has announced plans to host an international conference on January 15 to try to restart talks based on the two-state solution.—WP/Reuters/AFP