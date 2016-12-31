UNSC backs Syria peace plan

United Nations

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jumpstart peace negotiations.

The resolution approved Saturday afternoon also calls for the “rapid, safe and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Syria. And it looks forward to a meeting of the Syrian government and opposition representative in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in late January.

Western members of the council had sought changes to the draft resolution circulated by Russia and Turkey during consultations Saturday morning to clarify the role of the UN and the meaning of the agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara.

The final text dropped an endorsement of the Syria cease-fire agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara. And it changed the draft to call the Astana meeting “an important step ahead of the resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Feb. 8, 2017.”

The resolution aims to pave the way for the new talks under the aegis of key Syria government backers Russia and Iran, and of Turkey, which backs rebel groups.

The text of the measure “welcomes and supports the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and “continued security cooperation”, his office said.

The talks came as the 15-member UN Security Council unanimously voted to back a Russian-Turkish peace plan for a ceasefire in Syria and the launch of new peace talks for the war-wracked country.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening… spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the premier’s office said in a statement.

“The two leaders discussed developments in the region, with emphasis on Syria and continued security coordination in this sphere, which has already proven itself in preventing misunderstandings,” it added.—Agencies