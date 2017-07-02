UNSC adopts resolution on mine action

United Nation

The United Nations Security Council has adopted its first-ever resolution on mine action, urging all parties to armed conflicts to end the use of explosive devices and protect civilians from threats posed by landmines.

The 15-nation council stressed the importance of ensuring that peacekeeping operations are equipped, informed and trained to reduce the threat posed by landmines or explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices, according to Friday’s resolution.

Noting that the indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices remains a major threat to the civilians, the council called on member states to comply with their respective international obligations related to mine action.

It also asked member states and relevant UN entities to provide assistance to clear landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices upon request of the countries.

The council “encourages States and organizations, in a position to do so, to remain actively engaged in the support of technical, advisory, and operational capacity in mine action, including by assisting affected States and relevant actors in the UN system.”—APP