Unresolved Kashmir threat to world peace: Mirwaiz

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is a continuous threat to the peace and stability of South Asia and the entire world.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in his written speech read out and distributed during an International Parliamentary Seminar on Kashmir organized in Islamabad by the Young Parliamentarians’ Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people had lost their lives since the start of the dispute in 1947 and the phenomenon was still going on. The non-resolution of the dispute has also become the main reason of enormous sufferings of the people in Kashmir, he said.

The Mirwaiz said that being the main cause of tension and the core issue between India and Pakistan, the Kashmir dispute had become the basic reason for a race of acquiring weapons and war machinery for both the countries.

He also expressed gratitude to Young Parliamentarians’ Forum for inviting him as a guest speaker to the seminar. He said that he would love to personally participate in the event but due to continued refusal by the Indian government to issue him passport he was unable to participate in person.