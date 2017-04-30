Nabi Bakhsh

Muzaffargarh

The people of Village Lundi Pitafi, district Muzaffargarh thank Pakistan Observer profusely for the most beneficent and compassionate gesture of publishing our letter captioned ‘Levy of unreasonable agri tax’ dated January 25, 2017. Encouraged by your gracious support, some people of our village submitted an application against our errant Patwari to the anti-corruption department (ACD) at Muzaffargarh exposing his continuous acts of outrage.

Having been entangled in this way, the Patwari is now trying to placate the complainants by offering hundreds of thousands of rupees to them and is also trying to bribe the anti-corruption office. There is now a danger that the case against him may be allowed to be withdrawn or dropped altogether by the ACD. The government of Punjab is requested to order the anti-corruption department Muzaffargarh to conduct a thorough inquiry against the Lundi Pitafi Patwari at the grassroots level and not to leave him unchecked and free to continue to rob the people blind with renewed vigour.