Unprecedented steps taken for promotion of education: Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain says the government has taken unprecedented steps for the promotion of education in the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a water filtration plant at Government Haroon Shaheed Pilot Secondary School in Sharaqpur Tehsil on Saturday.

The Minister announced to establish a campus of Science and Technology University in Sharaqpur.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that future of Pakistan depends upon youth and education plays a pivotal role in enabling them to deal with future’s challenges.