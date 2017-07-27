Unprecedented number of tourists throng Swat

Swat

There has been an unprecedented increase in the arrival of Tourists at different tourist spots in Swat from all over the country and abroad as all the hotels there are booked to capacity. According to some of the tourists, a significant number of them have to arrange their stay in private houses as all the hotels are fully booked. President of Kalam Hotels Association Abdul Wadood told BBC that there have been a significant number of foreign tourists including women as well who are staying in different hotels. He said there are around 250 big and small hotels in Kalam and they are booked to capacity.

He said though exact number of tourists visiting Swat this year is difficult to estimate but security sources say that more than eight lakh tourists came to Swat during this summer season. They said that more than 10,000 vehicles carrying tourists entered Swat in the last ten days.—INP