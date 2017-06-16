Unpleasant Panama noise costs KSE-100 index with 165 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The persistently heightening of PANAMA cASE noise claimed yet another 165 points to KSE-100 index which closes in red at 47442 levels here on Thursday.

The unsettled investors preferred profit-taking creating a selling pressure that dragged the index by 165 points adding to the pressure on the market players as well as market volume 355 million shares.

Meanwhile, Power-R was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 109 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including K Electric and Engro Polymer with trade volumes of 37 million shares and 22 million shares to their credit respectively. The confirmation by Shanghai Power regarding acquisition of K Electric however attracted the market players focusing on K Electric stocks.

However, the gainers stocks had an edge over the losers as the stocks of 183 companies were the gainers and the losers were 151 while stocks of 22 companies remained unchanged.