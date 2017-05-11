UNODC to upgrade LEAs training centres

Multan

The Computer-Based Training (CBT) Centres established by UNODC in the law enforcement academies of Pakistan at over 50 locations have imparted training to 42,000 personnel, while their knowledge gains remained outstanding at 101% as measured through the pre and post-test results.

In Punjab, over 15000 personal of Punjab Police have undergone various training on crime prevention and investigation through UNODC CBT/eLearning platform, completing a total 60,000 hours of the training duration.

In this context, UNODC Pakistan Representative Cesar Guedes visited the newly established eLearning centre at Police Lines in Multan, where an inaugural session of eLearning course was attended by 20 officers of Multan Police. Mr. Guedes while talking to the press described eLearning Programme of UNODC as a success which complemented the traditional training system of Police to enhance the personnel’s knowledge in specialised areas along international standards.

‘UNODC is currently transforming the training platform from Computer-based to a full-scale eLearning- to be available in online format with additional features and benefits, thereby ensuring its effective usage by the agencies and Programme’s sustainability over a long period’, Mr. Guedes said.—INP