UNODC launches $70m country programme to address Pakistan’s development challenges

Muhammad Arshad

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Thursday, presented its USD 70 Million Country Programme II (2016-19) under the title “developing solutions for drugs and related challenges in Pakistan”. In December 2016, UNODC in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan signed an agreement in Vienna to endorse the Country Programme II which was then presented to the Permanent Representatives of the Member States

Under Country Programme II UNODC will help enhance the skills and knowledge of law enforcement and criminal justice agencies in overcoming the multi-facet threats posed by transnational organized crime and would foster greater cooperation amongst neighboring countries to effectively find common solutions.

Aldo Lale-Demoz Deputy Executive Director UNODC is presently visiting Islamabad to attend a presentation of the Country Programme II and during his speech at the ceremony which has jointly been organized by the Narcotics Control Division and UNODC Country Office he stated, “the Country Programme II is based on principles of national ownership, upstream policy and human rights based approach. Pakistan has demonstrated notable achievements in many areas of cooperation, owing to the national leadership and political commitment”.

On the occasion, César Guedes, UNODC Representative, Country Office Pakistan presented a comprehensive overview of assistance in the next four years under Country Programme II (2016-19). The CP II also envisions to be “Working together against illicit trafficking, drug use and crime, while promoting the rule of law for a safer society for all in Pakistan.”

While giving the presentation, Guedes emphasis “It is an opportunity to further advance Pakistan’s strategy on counter-narcotics, strengthen regional cooperation and streamline our collective efforts to promote the rule of law, good governance and public health.” The presentation was attended by members of the diplomatic community, heads of UN Agencies, officials from ministries and law enforcement agencies, judiciary, civil society representatives, and media representatives. On the occasion His Excellency Baleegh ur Rehman, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Interior and Narcotics Control stated,

“Being a common and shared responsibility, it requires more concerted efforts of international community to effectively tackle this menace.” He also reiterated “Let me re-affirm the political will of the Government of Pakistan to stem out the menace of drugs from the region as well as from the world.”

Secretary Narcotics Control Division Ajaz Ali Khan appreciated the assistance provided by UNODC under the previous Country Programme which strengthened the operational capacity of Anti-Narcotics Force as reflected by record seizures of narcotics over the last four years. The Country Programme-II (2016-19), would further enhance the effectiveness of UNODC’s support.”