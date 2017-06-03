Unmatched credentials, execution capacity of JS Global welcome to MSCI-EM

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Global Capital Limited, one of the largest equity brokerage and investment banking firms in Pakistan, geared up to handle the expected US$1bn of gross foreign flows ahead of the MSCI emerging market upgrade, said JS Global CEO Kamran Nasir in an interview on Friday.

JS Global is the only corporate brokerage house having a declared capacity to handle and execute US$500mn of flows, along with an unmatched financial muscle to meet foreign investors’ margin requirements. Nasir also said that his firm has elevated the company’s operational environment to an unrivaled standing, with country’s largest sales force on ground to address both the foreign and local clients’ needs.

Nasir also highlighted the success of Pakistan Investment Conference held in May 2016, organized by JS Global with one of its international partners in London, which he believed was instrumental in Pakistan’s emerging market upgrade. Speaking on the occasion, Nasir said that JS Global takes a lot of pride in single handedly executing the largest foreign orders on the rebalancing date (May 31’ 2017) when Pakistan was upgraded to MSCI EM after a long interval of 9 years. He said that his firm alone managed and executed over 30% of the value traded which was highest in Pakistan by any single firm.