University talk on Women Protection Act

Staff Reporter

Harvard University held a talk on the Punjab Women Protection Act and the Violence Against Women Centre in a larger discussion on addressing Violence Against Women in Pakistan on the 20th of February 2017.

At the talk, Mr. Salman Sufi, the Director General of Chief Minister Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit represented Pakistan and briefed the attendees regarding the reformative reality of the Act for women in Pakistan.

Ms. Rana Abdelhamid, an MPP candidate and founding member of Women Initiative for Self Empowerment (WISE) moderated the talk. The discussion also included Dr. Nafisa Shah, Member National Assembly who furthers works as a social anthropologist and has conducted extensive research on honour killings in Sindh. Dr. Shah shared her experience regarding the passage of the honour crime bill.

Mr. Sufi held a discussion on the contours of Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 inclusive of all forms of Violence Against Women including verbal, physical, economic and psychological abuse.