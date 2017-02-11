University of Kent, Bestway Foundation to support Pakistani students

Karachi

The University of Kent and the Bestway Foundation, the charitable Trust of Bestway Group, have announced a new collaboration to jointly fund five annual scholarships for postgraduate students applying from Pakistan.

The Bestway Foundation and University of Kent have signed a five-year agreement that commits £250,000 each to support students wishing to study Biosciences; Physical Sciences; Computing; Engineering & Digital Arts; and Mathematics, Statistics and Actuarial Science.

The scholarships will cover all expenses, including tuition and accommodation fees. The Bestway Foundation was established in 1987 by the group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE HPk. Each year the Bestway Group, the second largest wholesaler and one of the largest family owned businesses in the UK, contributes approximately 2.5% of its profit to the Foundation for its charitable activities.

Zameer Choudrey CBE, Chief Executive of the Bestway Group and Trustee of the Bestway Foundation, is an alumnus of Kent, having graduated in 1981. In 2014, he was made an Honorary Doctor of Civil Law by the University.