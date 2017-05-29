University-industry collaboration need of hour

Quetta

The Higher Education Commission organized a meeting on University-Industry Linkages at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta.

The meeting, chaired by Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC, was attended by all Vice Chancellors of public sector universities in the province, Directors of the Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs), Director General, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Additional Secretary and Director Mines and Mineral Department, Government of Balochistan, Deputy Director Industries, Government of Balochistan, representative of Provincial Higher Education Department, Manager, Gem and Jewellery Department as well as representatives of Chaman Chamber of Commerce, Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Lasbela Chamber of Commerce.

Underlining the significance of University-Industry linkages, Dr Arshad Ali said that planned collaboration between both the sectors is need of the time, a press release said on Sunday.

He stated that in Balochsitan around 13 different minerals are being extracted and all of them are exported in raw form without domestic processing. He added that extracting a mineral and exporting it in raw form requires 80 percent investment and the profit is only 20 percent whereas transforming a raw mineral into finished product requires 20 percent investment and profit is 80 percent.

‘We should focus on processing the raw material domestically to achieve maximum gains out of it. Balochistan has precious stones and this industry needs to be flourished with the help of universities,’ said the Executive Director.

Industrialists and businessmen also shared their views on the occasion. They said Balochistan is famous for extractive metallurgy like blister, chromite, stones and coal, copper, etc. which is exported to other countries. They maintained that if the process is facilitated locally to convert the ore to finished product it will help the local investor to grab the major chunk of profit and will also contribute to GDP of the country.

The Chambers of Commerce were advised that processing raw material to final product might be started at medium scale rather than investing heavily in the beginning. The Chambers appreciated efforts of HEC to organize the meeting, and assured their complete support to the universities.—APP