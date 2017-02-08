Universities, madaris together can bring changes in society

Staff Reporter

Rector of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai Wednesday called for linkage of Madaris and contemporary educational institutions. He was addressing the concluding session of a four-day University Certification Programme (UCP) for religious teachers organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD).

The course was specially organized for the participants hailing from WANA, South Waziristan, a press release said.

“Madaris have a vital place in a society as they are responsible for dissemination of Islamic knowledge and values,” Dr. Masoom said. He said universities and madaris, together, could be helpful in bringing constructive changes in the society.

He urged that madaris students should be brought into the main stream of educational system. Talking about the women education, IIUI Rector said educated women ccould change the society and Islamic education was necessary for the female. He said the IIUI was conducting outreach programmes and it had organized many orientation programmes with the students of madaris. He also hailed the role of IRD for conducting programmes of inter-faith harmony. The session was also attended by Executive Director IRD, Dr. Husn ul Amin, D. Taj Muhhamd, Mohtamim, Madrisa Darul uloom WANA, and other relevant officials of the institute.