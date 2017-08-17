Unity, prosperity of Pakistan is unity, prosperity of Muslim world: Malki

IIUI holds flag-hoisting ceremony, book exhibition

City Reporter

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Wednesday held a flag hoisting ceremony at Faisal Masjid campus of the university and a book exhibition in connection with 70th Independence Day celebrations. Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Said Al- Malki hoisted the Pakistani flag while an organized squad of university guards was also present in the ceremony which offered salute to the national flag amid national anthem, a press release said.

IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, university vice president, director general, deans, directors and faculty members were also present on the ceremony. Pakistan is proud of Muslim Ummah which emerged with an objective of Islam, Ambassador Malki said. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had an immortal friendship and bilateral ties between the brethren countries.

He maintained that unity and prosperity of Pakistan were unity and prosperity of Muslim world. He furthered that the KSA was proud of its cordial relations with Pakistan.

Rector IIUI said Pak-Saudi ties were deeper than the oceans and higher than skies. He said IIUI was an example of exemplary ties between both the friendly states, while he reiterated his resolve that the university would come up to the expectations of Muslim world by bringing top minds in main stream and by nurturing them in lights of Islamic teachings.

He stressed upon the educational institutions that youth should not be disappointed rather they should be told that they were hope of the Muslim world. IIUI President Dr Ahmed Draiweesh said Pakistan came into existence due to prudent thoughts and untiring efforts of Qaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and great thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Later, a book exhibition at Hamid ullah Library of the university was inaugurated by the KSA ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki where books written on Pakistan Movement were brought on stalls which took special response from the visitors. On this occasion an independence celebration cake was also cut by the ambassador.