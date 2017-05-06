Unity, faith and discipline required!

Palwasha Khan

I WAS reading Allama Iqbal’s poetry, where he felt gloomy that Iqbal’s doubts being expressed in his poetry are proven correct. Today’s Muslim is not a true Muslim. They lost their values, traditions and customs. Young generation has no respect and love for their elders. Every Muslim is suffering at the hands of other Muslim. Love, respect, hard work is no more valued in life.

Brotherhood between Muslims is over, politics became a game and societal problems are increasing. Muslims have been divided into several groups, they have no unity to stand as a true Muslim nation in the world any more. If I see the current situation of Muslims I believe that many Muslims are not following the true teaching of Islam in its real sense. Islam taught us dignity, respect and love but the present situation is completely opposite to that.

Islam always stands for the human dignity, safety of humanity and global peace for the humanity without discrimination of religions or civilisations and there is no room for sectarianism in Islam. Islam means the religion of peace. Terrorism has now become the giant threat for all Muslims in the world. Pakistan is the biggest victim of this terrorism. In fact, it is suffering a lot than any other country. Terrorists have not left any place safe. They spread around the whole country. Markets, shrines, mosques, hotels, gardens and educational institutes all are now under the thumb of just one click of terrorists. This is happening to us because of our slavery and corrupt leadership. Pakistan is missing proper justice system.

Islam is a religion of peace that teaches tolerance, peace, justice, equality and welfare of humanity without any prejudice. Terrorism is above all evils. Murder is strictly forbidden in the Holy Qur’an. Holy Qur’an 6:151 says, “and do not kill a soul that Allah has made sacrosanct, save lawfully. On the other side Muslims are killing Muslims every day. Terrorism is forbidden in Islamic law. In Holy Qur’an Allah 5:53 says, “… whoso kills a soul, unless it is for murder or for wreaking corruption in land, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind; and he who saves a life, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind.”

Islam openly negates terrorism. Injustice has been spreading since Independence. After the emergence of Pakistan, as a sovereign nation in the world map, it is facing several issues related to injustice. Lower class people are always suffering. No proper system of justice is present. People are not encouraged towards hard work rather, people are ripe fruit for unscrupulous politicians who gladly exploit their attitude of discontent and agree with them that their birthright has been stolen and that they are entitled to a place at the public table, receiving benefits to make up for the inequities. One of the biggest mistakes our nation is allowing corrupt politicians to be held accountable for their welfare.

In my opinion, if Pakistani nation follow Islamic rules they will become successful in every way of their lives. Purity of Islam reflects from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It always gives the message of peace, prosperity, kindness, justice, equality and love. Islam forbids all kinds of corrupt activities. Committing cruel activities are forbidden in Islam. Pakistan needs true leadership and pure Islamic rule that will resolve all problems prevailing in society and will bring the whole nation together once again. I also believe that we must re-examine our own attitude as individuals and as a nation. No problem of human destiny is beyond human beings. Citizens of Pakistan must focus on more practical, more attainable peace, based on spiritual evolution of institutions.

— The writer is a working lawyer, based in Islamabad.

