Unity, faith and discipline key to success of nation: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday visited the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Iqbal on 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha. Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country.

Shahbaz Sharif also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Scouts of various schools presented salute to the chief minister. Children clading beautiful dresses welcomed the chief minister and showered petals on him.

Lahore Mayor Col (Retd) Mubasshar Javed, provincial ministers and high officials accompanied the chief minister. Talking to the media after offering Fateha, the CM said that annual balance sheet should be reviewed to see what the nation had lost and achieved.

He urged the nation to implement and follow the sayings of the Quaid. “On August 11, 1947, the Quaid termed corruption as a poison. “On the day, we should put into action his sayings and rules”, he added.

“If we implement the golden rule of unity, faith and discipline, we can not only leave behind India, but also countries more powerful than it,” he observed. Shahbaz Sharif stressed for transparent accountability process, hard work and honesty to bring progress in the country.

He maintained that they had to defeat terrorism through unity.

Later, the chief minister hoisted the national flag at Hazoori Bagh. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that historic increase in the health budget of the province had been made to provide best medical facilities to the people.

In his message issued here in connection with the Health Week, he said the improvement in the health sector and provision of best health facilities were the priorities of the government. He said billions of rupees had been spent to improve medical facilities and free medicines of top quality were being provided to patients free of cost.

Shahbaz said the improvement in the health sector had been witnessed due to result-oriented measures of the Punjab government.

The CM said he was personally monitoring progress on the targets set for the improvement in health sector. He said blood screening and vaccination camps would be set up at THQs and DHQs during the health week and free medical check-up of pregnant women and vaccination would be provided to the children. He said free tests of hepatitis, aids, malaria and tuberculosis would also be carried out.