Unity among Islamic countries only solution of problems: Yousaf

Conference on Islam and Peace

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Sunday called for unity among all Islamic countries for promoting peace and stability in the Muslim world. He said Islam was being paired with extremism and anti-Islam elements were trying to vilify it, therefore, it was the duty of Muslim world and Pakistanis to combat with it.

“We should unite to present the peaceful picture of Islam to world,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day conference on Islam and Peace titled Moderate Dialogue and Community Peace hosted by Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He said the conference was the need of hour as its objective was to unite Muslims of all schools of thought. He applauded the participants of conference and their contributions. The conference, he added, was a milestone for the Muslim world and Pakistan.

Sardar Yousuf said the government had formed the Ulema Mashaikh Council to promote mutual reconciliation and guidance on important national issues. The the Ulema & Mashaikh Islam Committee was the first body which had united religious scholars from all schools of thought and brought them on same page to unite and guide Muslims, he added.

He said that Pakistan was like second home to Saudia Arabia and it was with Saudia Arabia and its people in every circumstances. “We should defeat conspiracies against Muslims and only solution is unity,” he said.

Sardar Yousuf said unity among the Muslim countries was the only panacea for problems confronting the Muslim Ummah. He said religious scholars across the Islamic World had the most crucial role to play in cracking the Western propaganda against Islam, terming it an extremist religion. The minister commended the Pakistan Army and its sacrifices in war against terrorism. He said Pakistan‘s exemplary sacrifices in the fight against terrorism were internationally acclaimed.

Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq on Sunday said the government was determined to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country at all costs. Raja Zafar-Ul-Haq said at a time whhen whole world was affected from the menace of terrorism, only Islamic teachings could save it from terrorism.

“Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and tolerance,” he said and added terrorists had no regard for religious teachings.

He also lauded leadership role of Saudia Arabia and said that it always helped Pakistan in difficult times. Raja Zafar-ul-Haq highlighted the need for establishing and augmenting the joint forum to solve certain internal conflicts of Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that unity among the Muslim countries was the only panacea for problems, confronting Muslim Ummah.

The Minister said Pakistan‘s exemplary sacrifices in the fight against terrorism were now internationally acknowledged. He said the religious scholars across the Islamic World have crucial role to play in countering Western propaganda against Islam. Sardar Yousuf said the governemnt has formed the Ulema Mashaikh Council for mutual reconciliation and guidance on major national issues.