United Club win T-20 tournament

DG Khan

United Cricket Club won the First Khadim Hussain Memorial Hard Ball T-20 Cricket Tournament 2016 by defeating Zakariya Cricket Academy by seven wickets in the final match.

The match was played here at Qaderia cricket ground on Monday. Playing first, Zakariya Academy scored 131 runs in fixed 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Captain Muhammad Imran Lashari remained top scorer with 38 runs. Latif Ahmed, Mehboob Ahmed, Muhammad Jazib and Muhammad Siddique of United Club took two wickets each.

The United Club achieved the target for the loss of three wickets in 15th over. Abdul Basit of United Club was declared Man of the Match, Muhammad Amir the Best Player of the Tournament and Mehboob Ahmed was declared the Best Bowler of the tournament.—APP