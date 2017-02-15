United beat Gladiators by 5 wickets

Dubai

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets after a splendid display of batting by Watson and Billings in the Pakistan Super League.

Billings knock of 78 while being supported by Watson all but assured United of their victory in the match.

Watson and Billings took the side closer to victory, with the side crossing the 100 run mark in the 14th over while chasing a target of 149.

Watson’s out of the park sixer brought up the 100 for United, with Billings reaching his half-century soon after.

United kept the pressure on Quetta Gladiators, but had lost three wickets by the end of the 11th over for a score of 72 but managed to score the required runs for the loss of five wickets and five balls to spare.